Cineverse (CNVS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.1350) per share and revenue of $25.6730 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.13). Cineverse had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.00 million.

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Cineverse Price Performance

Cineverse stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Cineverse has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cineverse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cineverse during the first quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cineverse by 193.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cineverse by 1,575.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 115,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cineverse by 551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,237 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 86,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cineverse during the 2nd quarter worth $2,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cineverse from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cineverse from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cineverse in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cineverse in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cineverse

About Cineverse

Cineverse NASDAQ: CNVS, formerly known as Cinedigm, is a digital entertainment company that acquires, produces and distributes film and television content across a range of platforms. Through its streaming division, the company offers a portfolio of direct-to-consumer channels and apps—spanning genres such as horror, faith and family, documentaries and classic cinema—on both AVOD (ad-supported) and FAST (free ad-supported television) services. Cineverse also licenses its curated libraries to third-party streaming platforms, pay-TV operators and retail video-on-demand providers.

In addition to its consumer-facing streaming business, Cineverse operates a digital cinema network that supplies hardware, software and content delivery solutions to cinema exhibitors throughout North America.

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