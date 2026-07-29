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Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.52 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Cintas logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cintas raised its quarterly dividend 15.6% to $0.52 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record August 14. The company has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years, with an approximately 1.0% annualized yield.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 33.8% and an expected future payout ratio of 29.5% based on projected earnings.
  • Cintas recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $1.29 in EPS and $2.91 billion in revenue, while revenue rose 8.9% year over year. Shares opened at $214.90, up 1.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a 15.6% increase from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Cintas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Cintas has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cintas to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Cintas Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $214.90 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $180.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cintas has a twelve month low of $161.16 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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