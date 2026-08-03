Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.3077.

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Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cintas has a 52 week low of $161.16 and a 52 week high of $226.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average is $183.11 and its 200-day moving average is $184.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.Cintas's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas's payout ratio is currently 48.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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