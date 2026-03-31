Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $181.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sell" rating on the business services provider's stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock's current price.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Cintas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus upgraded Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.17.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $168.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,793. Cintas has a 1 year low of $165.60 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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