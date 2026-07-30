CION Investment (CION) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, analysts expect CION Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CION Investment Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $297.50 million, a PE ratio of -149.34 and a beta of 1.10. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.1%. CION Investment's payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of CION Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CION Investment by 21.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CION Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CION Investment from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CION Investment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CION

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a closed‐end, non‐diversified management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Externally managed by CION Investment Management, LLC, the firm specializes in providing flexible capital solutions to U.S. and Canadian middle‐market companies. By combining debt and equity financing, CION seeks to support growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives for its portfolio companies.

The company’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, subordinated debt and private equity interests.

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