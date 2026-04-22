Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.8214.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIFR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cipher Mining to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cipher Mining from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 35,568 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $532,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,441,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,593,789.84. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Newsome sold 45,161 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $710,834.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 127,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,004,189.94. This represents a 26.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,968. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,680,186 shares of the company's stock worth $482,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865,533 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 10,469,093 shares of the company's stock worth $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,164,226 shares of the company's stock worth $120,519,000 after purchasing an additional 558,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,078,423 shares of the company's stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 745,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,495 shares of the company's stock worth $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,958 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 6.5%

Cipher Mining stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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