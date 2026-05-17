Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.8667.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cipher Mining from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cipher Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st.

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Cipher Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $20.33 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.13.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 427.79% and a negative return on equity of 117.65%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. Cipher Mining's quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,564.60. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Newsome sold 45,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $710,834.14. Following the sale, the director owned 127,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,004,189.94. The trade was a 26.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,398 shares of company stock worth $4,276,690. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,680,186 shares of the company's stock worth $482,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865,533 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,524,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,266,000. Situational Awareness LP grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 10,469,093 shares of the company's stock worth $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 3,718.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,292,790 shares of the company's stock worth $63,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company's stock.

Key Cipher Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cipher Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Cipher Mining to $25 from $22 and kept a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels.

Needham raised its price target on Cipher Mining to $25 from $22 and kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded Cipher Mining to strong-buy , adding to the optimistic analyst sentiment around the stock.

Jefferies upgraded Cipher Mining to , adding to the optimistic analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright lifted earnings estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 and full-year 2026 while maintaining a buy rating and $30 price target , suggesting confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings path.

HC Wainwright lifted earnings estimates for Q2, Q3, Q4 and full-year 2026 while maintaining a rating and , suggesting confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings path. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities modestly raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, which points to slightly improved near-term expectations.

Northland Securities modestly raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, which points to slightly improved near-term expectations. Positive Sentiment: Broader market commentary on bitcoin miners with AI exposure has also been supportive of the group, helping keep investor interest elevated in CIFR.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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