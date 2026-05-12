Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the company's previous close.

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A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CRCL opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.95. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, President Heath Tarbert sold 122,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $11,496,719.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 599,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,458,469.88. This trade represents a 16.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $7,590,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 305,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,960,222.40. This represents a 20.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 617,464 shares of company stock worth $60,251,749 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,914,947 shares of the company's stock worth $278,173,000 after buying an additional 344,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,707,000. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company's stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Key Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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