Circle Internet Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CRCL)

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 152,523 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 117,262 call options.

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Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In related news, President Heath Tarbert sold 39,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total value of $3,196,882.80. Following the transaction, the president owned 502,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,943,400.26. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 56,200 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $4,660,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,342,316.47. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,954,861 shares of company stock valued at $156,473,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 6.2%

NYSE:CRCL traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.94. 27,994,829 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,222,614. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $262.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Key Headlines Impacting Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle received final OCC approval to establish First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A. (to operate as Circle National Trust), marking a major regulatory milestone that may support stablecoin operations and boost confidence in its growth strategy. Article Title

Circle received final OCC approval to establish First National Digital Currency Bank, N.A. (to operate as Circle National Trust), marking a major regulatory milestone that may support stablecoin operations and boost confidence in its growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said CRCL shares jumped in premarket trading after the approval, with investors reacting positively to the company’s expanded regulatory footing in the stablecoin market. Article Title

Multiple reports said CRCL shares jumped in premarket trading after the approval, with investors reacting positively to the company’s expanded regulatory footing in the stablecoin market. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Circle at an average “Hold,” suggesting the stock’s longer-term outlook remains mixed despite today’s regulatory catalyst. Article Title

Analysts currently rate Circle at an average “Hold,” suggesting the stock’s longer-term outlook remains mixed despite today’s regulatory catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary argued CRCL may be significantly overvalued and sensitive to interest-rate moves, which could temper enthusiasm after the sharp rally. Article Title

Recent commentary argued CRCL may be significantly overvalued and sensitive to interest-rate moves, which could temper enthusiasm after the sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Separate news of CEO Jeremy Allaire’s recent stock sales may also weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged trading plan. Article Title

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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