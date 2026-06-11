Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Oliver Tuszik Sells 2,607 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oliver Tuszik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.6%

CSCO stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.83. 24,607,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,631,808. The firm's 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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