Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Insider Sells $840,780.32 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) insider Jeetendra Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,937,315.36. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.38. 32,496,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,426,717. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $455.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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