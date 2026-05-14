Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Bank of America

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Bank of America's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.32.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 14.2%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $14.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,663,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,660,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $459.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $119.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,976. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported revenue of $15.84 billion, up 12% year over year and above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $1.06 also topped expectations. Cisco Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Cisco reported revenue of $15.84 billion, up 12% year over year and above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $1.06 also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with revenue now projected at $62.8 billion-$63.0 billion and EPS at $4.27-$4.29, both above consensus, signaling confidence in demand trends. Reuters article

The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with revenue now projected at $62.8 billion-$63.0 billion and EPS at $4.27-$4.29, both above consensus, signaling confidence in demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Cisco said AI infrastructure orders are surging, including about $9 billion in hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders for FY2026, reinforcing the market’s view that Cisco is becoming a bigger AI play. Article about AI infrastructure orders

Cisco said AI infrastructure orders are surging, including about $9 billion in hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders for FY2026, reinforcing the market’s view that Cisco is becoming a bigger AI play. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which supports its appeal to income-focused investors. MarketBeat dividend note

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which supports its appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco is cutting about 4,000 jobs as part of an AI-focused restructuring, with up to $1 billion in related charges; investors see this as a margin/efficiency move, but it also adds near-term execution risk. WSJ article

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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