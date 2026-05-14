Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at New Street Research

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at New Street Research from $82.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the network equipment provider's stock. New Street Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.32.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $14.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,663,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,660,469. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $459.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $400,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,256,144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,407 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cisco Systems by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648,265 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,876,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported revenue of $15.84 billion, up 12% year over year and above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $1.06 also topped expectations. Cisco Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Cisco reported revenue of $15.84 billion, up 12% year over year and above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $1.06 also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with revenue now projected at $62.8 billion-$63.0 billion and EPS at $4.27-$4.29, both above consensus, signaling confidence in demand trends. Reuters article

The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with revenue now projected at $62.8 billion-$63.0 billion and EPS at $4.27-$4.29, both above consensus, signaling confidence in demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Cisco said AI infrastructure orders are surging, including about $9 billion in hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders for FY2026, reinforcing the market’s view that Cisco is becoming a bigger AI play. Article about AI infrastructure orders

Cisco said AI infrastructure orders are surging, including about $9 billion in hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders for FY2026, reinforcing the market’s view that Cisco is becoming a bigger AI play. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which supports its appeal to income-focused investors. MarketBeat dividend note

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which supports its appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco is cutting about 4,000 jobs as part of an AI-focused restructuring, with up to $1 billion in related charges; investors see this as a margin/efficiency move, but it also adds near-term execution risk. WSJ article

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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