Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the network equipment provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.32.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 14.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $14.51 on Thursday, hitting $116.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,663,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,660,469. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $119.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $22,889,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 28,881 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported revenue of $15.84 billion, up 12% year over year and above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $1.06 also topped expectations. Cisco Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Cisco reported revenue of $15.84 billion, up 12% year over year and above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $1.06 also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with revenue now projected at $62.8 billion-$63.0 billion and EPS at $4.27-$4.29, both above consensus, signaling confidence in demand trends. Reuters article

The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with revenue now projected at $62.8 billion-$63.0 billion and EPS at $4.27-$4.29, both above consensus, signaling confidence in demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Cisco said AI infrastructure orders are surging, including about $9 billion in hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders for FY2026, reinforcing the market’s view that Cisco is becoming a bigger AI play. Article about AI infrastructure orders

Cisco said AI infrastructure orders are surging, including about $9 billion in hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders for FY2026, reinforcing the market’s view that Cisco is becoming a bigger AI play. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which supports its appeal to income-focused investors. MarketBeat dividend note

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which supports its appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco is cutting about 4,000 jobs as part of an AI-focused restructuring, with up to $1 billion in related charges; investors see this as a margin/efficiency move, but it also adds near-term execution risk. WSJ article

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here