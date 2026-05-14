Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the network equipment provider's stock. KeyCorp's price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.10.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $15.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.95. 32,004,371 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,660,469. The firm has a market cap of $461.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $854,848.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at $19,970,976. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $400,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,256,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,407 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,876,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported revenue of $15.84 billion, up 12% year over year and above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $1.06 also topped expectations. Cisco Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Cisco reported revenue of $15.84 billion, up 12% year over year and above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $1.06 also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with revenue now projected at $62.8 billion-$63.0 billion and EPS at $4.27-$4.29, both above consensus, signaling confidence in demand trends. Reuters article

The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with revenue now projected at $62.8 billion-$63.0 billion and EPS at $4.27-$4.29, both above consensus, signaling confidence in demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Cisco said AI infrastructure orders are surging, including about $9 billion in hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders for FY2026, reinforcing the market’s view that Cisco is becoming a bigger AI play. Article about AI infrastructure orders

Cisco said AI infrastructure orders are surging, including about $9 billion in hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders for FY2026, reinforcing the market’s view that Cisco is becoming a bigger AI play. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which supports its appeal to income-focused investors. MarketBeat dividend note

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which supports its appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco is cutting about 4,000 jobs as part of an AI-focused restructuring, with up to $1 billion in related charges; investors see this as a margin/efficiency move, but it also adds near-term execution risk. WSJ article

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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