Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Up 1.8% - Still a Buy?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.05 and last traded at $113.82. Approximately 17,532,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 24,033,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.79.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $448.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50 day moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victrix Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 70,063 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 6,879 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, OFS Enterprise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $278,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here