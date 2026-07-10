Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading 2.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.61 and last traded at $121.31. 25,166,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 24,027,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.31.

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Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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