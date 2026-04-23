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Citigroup Boosts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Antofagasta logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup raised its price target on Antofagasta from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,300 and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 10.7% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst views are mixed — 1 Buy, 4 Hold and 3 Sell — giving an average MarketBeat rating of "Reduce" and an average target of GBX 3,493.75, well below Citigroup's target.
  • Shares traded up about 2.7% to roughly GBX 3,884 on the day; market capitalization is £38.29bn, P/E ~28.8, and the one‑year range is GBX 1,592–4,475.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Antofagasta.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,300 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the mining company's stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 3,100 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Antofagasta to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Antofagasta to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 3,493.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Trading Up 2.7%

LON:ANTO traded up GBX 101.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,884. The stock had a trading volume of 19,153,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,875,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,714.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,307.03. The company has a market capitalization of £38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,592 and a one year high of GBX 4,475.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antofagasta had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antofagasta will post 87.0403995 EPS for the current year.

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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