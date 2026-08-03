Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,966. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $354.39 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.82%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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