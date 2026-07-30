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Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
The Sage Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup raised its price target for The Sage Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,150 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying 15.6% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with five Buy ratings and three Holds giving Sage a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target price of GBX 1,072.86.
  • Sage reported quarterly earnings of GBX 23.74 per share and revenue of GBX 136.30 billion, while analysts expect full-year earnings of approximately GBX 42.15 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,150 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,000 to GBX 900 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,000 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,135 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,072.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Sage Group

The Sage Group Price Performance

SGE opened at GBX 994.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 919.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 846.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 870.26. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 771.66 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,234.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 23.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 136.30 billion for the quarter. The Sage Group had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 81.91%. Research analysts anticipate that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

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Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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