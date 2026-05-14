Citigroup Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $112.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the network equipment provider's stock. Citigroup's price target suggests a potential downside of 3.76% from the stock's previous close.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.32.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $14.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 34,663,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,660,469. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $459.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $42,724.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported revenue of $15.84 billion, up 12% year over year and above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $1.06 also topped expectations. Cisco Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Cisco reported revenue of $15.84 billion, up 12% year over year and above Wall Street estimates, while adjusted EPS of $1.06 also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with revenue now projected at $62.8 billion-$63.0 billion and EPS at $4.27-$4.29, both above consensus, signaling confidence in demand trends. Reuters article

The company raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance, with revenue now projected at $62.8 billion-$63.0 billion and EPS at $4.27-$4.29, both above consensus, signaling confidence in demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Cisco said AI infrastructure orders are surging, including about $9 billion in hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders for FY2026, reinforcing the market’s view that Cisco is becoming a bigger AI play. Article about AI infrastructure orders

Cisco said AI infrastructure orders are surging, including about $9 billion in hyperscaler AI infrastructure orders for FY2026, reinforcing the market’s view that Cisco is becoming a bigger AI play. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which supports its appeal to income-focused investors. MarketBeat dividend note

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, which supports its appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Cisco is cutting about 4,000 jobs as part of an AI-focused restructuring, with up to $1 billion in related charges; investors see this as a margin/efficiency move, but it also adds near-term execution risk. WSJ article

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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