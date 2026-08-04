Citigroup Increases Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target to $33.00

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock's current price.

LIFE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair set a $33.00 price objective on Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.29.

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Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Up 25.8%

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock stock traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. 2,117,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $189.56 million during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 113.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock news, President Lingke Wang sold 46,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,024,776.39. Following the sale, the president directly owned 764,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,910,523.96. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 781,048 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,634 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

Here are the key news stories impacting Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected Q2 performance: Ethos reported adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, well above the $0.19 consensus estimate. Revenue reached approximately $189.6 million, up 113.5% year over year, marking the company’s second consecutive quarter of more than 100% growth. MarketBeat earnings report

Ethos reported adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, well above the $0.19 consensus estimate. Revenue reached approximately $189.6 million, up 113.5% year over year, marking the company’s second consecutive quarter of more than 100% growth. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook raised well above expectations: Ethos guided for third-quarter revenue of $160 million to $164 million, versus the $120 million analyst consensus. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $727 million to $731 million also exceeded the $564.7 million consensus, signaling confidence in continued rapid growth. Ethos second-quarter financial results

Ethos guided for third-quarter revenue of $160 million to $164 million, versus the $120 million analyst consensus. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $727 million to $731 million also exceeded the $564.7 million consensus, signaling confidence in continued rapid growth. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based business momentum: Q2 direct-channel revenue increased 131% to $116 million, while third-party revenue rose 90% to $73 million. The board also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million, potentially supporting earnings per share and investor sentiment. Ethos second-quarter financial results

Q2 direct-channel revenue increased 131% to $116 million, while third-party revenue rose 90% to $73 million. The board also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million, potentially supporting earnings per share and investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets increased: Citizens JMP raised its target to $33 and assigned a “market outperform” rating; Robert W. Baird raised its target to $32 with an “outperform” rating; and Barclays lifted its target to $37 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The revisions reinforce expectations that Ethos’s growth can continue.

Citizens JMP raised its target to $33 and assigned a “market outperform” rating; Robert W. Baird raised its target to $32 with an “outperform” rating; and Barclays lifted its target to $37 while maintaining an “overweight” rating. The revisions reinforce expectations that Ethos’s growth can continue. Neutral Sentiment: The latest guidance update specified revenue expectations but did not provide a new EPS forecast, leaving profitability trends and valuation important areas for investors to monitor.

About Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

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