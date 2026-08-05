Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price

HSBC (LON:HSBA - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,640 to GBX 1,570 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,120 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,370 to GBX 1,380 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,275 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,450 target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,419 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,333.

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HSBC Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 1,530.80 on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 927.60 and a one year high of GBX 1,610. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,449.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,344.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

In other news, insider Pam Kaur acquired 2,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 per share, with a total value of £31,423. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Key HSBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Company Profile

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