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Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
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Key Points

  • Citigroup cut its HSBC price target from GBX 1,640 to GBX 1,570 while maintaining a “neutral” rating, implying only 2.56% upside from the previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: MarketBeat reports a consensus “Hold” rating from eight analysts, with an average target price of GBX 1,333; Jefferies’ GBX 1,120 target is notably below recent trading levels.
  • HSBC shares fell 3.4% to open at GBX 1,530.80, despite supportive developments including a 23% first-half profit increase, improved interest-income guidance and a planned $1 billion-$1.3 billion share buyback.
  • Interested in HSBC? Here are five stocks we like better.

HSBC (LON:HSBA - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,640 to GBX 1,570 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,120 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,370 to GBX 1,380 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,275 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,450 target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 1,419 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,333.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSBA

HSBC Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 1,530.80 on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 927.60 and a one year high of GBX 1,610. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,449.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,344.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

In other news, insider Pam Kaur acquired 2,345 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 per share, with a total value of £31,423. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Key HSBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: HSBC reported a 23% increase in first-half profit, helped by higher interest rates, robust wealth-management growth and stronger global banking performance. The bank beat analysts’ profit expectations and raised its net interest-income outlook. HSBC first-half profit jumps 23% on higher rates and wealth growth
  • Positive Sentiment: The bank restarted share repurchases, announcing a buyback of approximately $1 billion to $1.3 billion. The buyback supports earnings per share and signals confidence in HSBC’s capital position. HSBC sets $1 billion buyback after profit beat
  • Positive Sentiment: Management plans to continue investing in wealth management, including in Singapore, while simplifying the group by exiting non-strategic operations. This could improve long-term growth and returns on capital. HSBC to invest in wealth in Singapore
  • Neutral Sentiment: HSBC agreed to sell its Egypt retail-banking business to Emirates NBD. The divestment supports the strategy of focusing on priority markets, although the transaction’s financial impact was not detailed. HSBC agrees to sell Egypt retail banking business
  • Negative Sentiment: The results arrive after a record-breaking share-price rally, increasing the risk of profit-taking and setting a high bar for additional upside. HSBC’s record-breaking stock rally faces test from earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and assigned a GBX 1,120 target, well below the recent trading level, suggesting valuation concerns despite the earnings beat. Jefferies reaffirms HSBC hold rating

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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