Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Stock Price

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $349.00 to $376.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clean Harbors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $352.00.

Get Clean Harbors alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Down 3.5%

Clean Harbors stock traded down $11.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.88. 388,875 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,175. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $201.34 and a 1-year high of $335.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 676.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Clean Harbors

Here are the key news stories impacting Clean Harbors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets. Stifel Nicolaus increased its target to $364 from $337 and assigned a Buy rating, while TD Cowen lifted its target to $380 from $335 and Truist Financial raised its target to $365 from $350. The revisions imply approximately 15%–21% potential upside from the referenced share price. Benzinga analyst price-target updates

Stifel Nicolaus increased its target to $364 from $337 and assigned a Buy rating, while TD Cowen lifted its target to $380 from $335 and Truist Financial raised its target to $365 from $350. The revisions imply approximately 15%–21% potential upside from the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Clean Harbors reported adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share versus the $2.81 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $1.74 billion versus expectations of $1.64 billion. Revenue grew 11.9% year over year, while earnings increased from $2.36 per share in the prior-year quarter. Clean Harbors second-quarter 2026 results

Clean Harbors reported adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share versus the $2.81 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $1.74 billion versus expectations of $1.64 billion. Revenue grew 11.9% year over year, while earnings increased from $2.36 per share in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Coverage published after the earnings release highlighted the earnings and revenue beats, and Clean Harbors received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” Zacks also characterized CLH as a long-term growth stock. Analysts boost Clean Harbors forecasts

Coverage published after the earnings release highlighted the earnings and revenue beats, and Clean Harbors received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy.” Zacks also characterized CLH as a long-term growth stock. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is a key consideration. Clean Harbors trades near its 52-week high and at a relatively elevated earnings multiple. GuruFocus noted that its valuation estimate suggests the shares may be overvalued despite a strong quality score, creating the possibility of profit-taking after the recent advance. Clean Harbors valuation analysis

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clean Harbors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Harbors wasn't on the list.

While Clean Harbors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here