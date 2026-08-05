Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price

Hammerson (LON:HMSO - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from GBX 385 to GBX 454 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock's current price.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 448 price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 360 price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hammerson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 378.57.

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Hammerson Price Performance

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 382.80 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 359.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 342.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 264 and a one year high of GBX 391.80.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 12.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Hammerson had a net margin of 86.23% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hammerson will post 20.7491639 EPS for the current year.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c.

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