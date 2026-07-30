Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 7.41% from the company's previous close.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Polaris from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.00.

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Polaris Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.96. 372,651 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.24. Polaris has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.Polaris's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 88.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company's stock.

More Polaris News

Here are the key news stories impacting Polaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Polaris reported second-quarter revenue of $2.02 billion, up 9.2% year over year and above the $1.95 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $1.97 substantially exceeded the $0.76 analyst forecast, helped by stronger sales and margin expansion. Polaris Inc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Polaris reported second-quarter revenue of $2.02 billion, up 9.2% year over year and above the $1.95 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $1.97 substantially exceeded the $0.76 analyst forecast, helped by stronger sales and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or maintained an optimistic 2026 outlook, with guidance calling for approximately $3.00–$3.10 in EPS. Utility off-road vehicles led the sales recovery, while the company reported market-share gains and solid demand. Polaris Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management raised or maintained an optimistic 2026 outlook, with guidance calling for approximately $3.00–$3.10 in EPS. Utility off-road vehicles led the sales recovery, while the company reported market-share gains and solid demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted their targets: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $75 from $65, Robert W. Baird raised its target to $72 from $70, and Wells Fargo increased its target to $70 from $65. These revisions indicate greater confidence in Polaris’s earnings recovery and leave analysts’ targets above the recent trading level. Analyst price-target updates

Analysts lifted their targets: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $75 from $65, Robert W. Baird raised its target to $72 from $70, and Wells Fargo increased its target to $70 from $65. These revisions indicate greater confidence in Polaris’s earnings recovery and leave analysts’ targets above the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Polaris was highlighted by Zacks as a “fast-paced momentum at a bargain” candidate, suggesting its recent gains and valuation may attract value-oriented investors. Zacks momentum and valuation article

Polaris was highlighted by Zacks as a “fast-paced momentum at a bargain” candidate, suggesting its recent gains and valuation may attract value-oriented investors. Negative Sentiment: Some of the margin improvement came from a one-time tariff refund, making the earnings benefit less repeatable. Management also continues to face tariff headwinds, volatile recreational demand and a crucial test of sustained consumer demand. Polaris rallies after Q2 results

Some of the margin improvement came from a one-time tariff refund, making the earnings benefit less repeatable. Management also continues to face tariff headwinds, volatile recreational demand and a crucial test of sustained consumer demand. Negative Sentiment: Despite higher targets, Wells Fargo and Baird retained equal-weight or neutral ratings, while RBC maintained a sector-perform rating, signaling that analysts see limited near-term upside and continued execution risks.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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