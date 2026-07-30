Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.05.

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Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $39.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,274,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,351. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 20.55%.The company had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Varonis Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,418,273 shares of the technology company's stock worth $440,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,427,245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,214,000 after buying an additional 1,279,002 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,160,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $103,651,000 after buying an additional 460,580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,123,056 shares of the technology company's stock worth $67,029,000 after acquiring an additional 944,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $92,943,000 after acquiring an additional 151,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company's stock.

Varonis Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Varonis exceeded expectations in Q2, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.04 versus the $0.01 consensus estimate and revenue of $180.0 million versus expectations of $176.8 million. Revenue increased 18.3% year over year. Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Varonis exceeded expectations in Q2, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.04 versus the $0.01 consensus estimate and revenue of $180.0 million versus expectations of $176.8 million. Revenue increased 18.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: SaaS momentum remains the primary growth catalyst: total SaaS annual recurring revenue reached $726.0 million, up 52% year over year, while SaaS ARR excluding conversions rose 25%. Management also cited increasing demand for AI security and momentum in Atlas, Interceptor and Database Activity Monitoring. Varonis raises SaaS ARR outlook

SaaS momentum remains the primary growth catalyst: total SaaS annual recurring revenue reached $726.0 million, up 52% year over year, while SaaS ARR excluding conversions rose 25%. Management also cited increasing demand for AI security and momentum in Atlas, Interceptor and Database Activity Monitoring. Positive Sentiment: Varonis raised its 2026 outlook, projecting $105 million-$110 million in free cash flow and EPS of $0.14-$0.15, well above the prior consensus expectation for a loss. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 also exceeded consensus expectations.

Varonis raised its 2026 outlook, projecting $105 million-$110 million in free cash flow and EPS of $0.14-$0.15, well above the prior consensus expectation for a loss. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 also exceeded consensus expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved after the report. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $58, Susquehanna to $55, TD Cowen to $53, Needham to $50, and JPMorgan to $55. Several firms maintained positive or overweight ratings. JPMorgan raises Varonis price target

Analyst sentiment improved after the report. Piper Sandler raised its price target to $58, Susquehanna to $55, TD Cowen to $53, Needham to $50, and JPMorgan to $55. Several firms maintained positive or overweight ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages collectively assign VRNS a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, indicating broad support but not unanimous bullishness. Varonis receives Moderate Buy consensus

Brokerages collectively assign VRNS a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, indicating broad support but not unanimous bullishness. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Varonis continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Barclays trimmed its target to $50, while Baird maintained a neutral rating, suggesting some analysts believe expectations may already be high.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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