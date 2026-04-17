Citigroup Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $108.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $136.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABT. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.00.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 6.0%

NYSE:ABT opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $195,267,000 after acquiring an additional 292,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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