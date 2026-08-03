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Citigroup Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $9.00

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Camping World logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup lowered Camping World’s price target from $10 to $9 while maintaining a “Buy” rating, implying roughly 36% upside from the stock’s previous close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with 10 Buy ratings, one Hold and one Sell; the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $12.02.
  • Camping World shares traded at $6.62, near the lower end of their 52-week range. The company’s latest quarterly revenue fell 2.1% year over year to $1.93 billion, while EPS of $0.57 matched expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $7.00 price target on Camping World in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camping World from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,019. The company has a market cap of $681.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.06. Camping World has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Camping World by 2,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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