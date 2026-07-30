Citigroup Lowers Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $24.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.94% from the company's previous close.

MIR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered Mirion Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.25.

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Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,439,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,910. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 146.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 2.39%.The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Mirion Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mirion Technologies news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mirion Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat estimates: Mirion reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.12, above the $0.10 consensus estimate and up from $0.11 a year earlier. Mirion Technologies Q2 earnings beat estimates

Mirion reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.12, above the $0.10 consensus estimate and up from $0.11 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Strong revenue growth and expected second-half momentum: Revenue increased 19.7% year over year to $266.8 million. Management expects second-half organic growth of approximately 7.5%-11.2% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 27%-29%, supporting its expectations for continued operating improvement. Mirion maintains 2026 outlook

Revenue increased 19.7% year over year to $266.8 million. Management expects second-half organic growth of approximately 7.5%-11.2% and adjusted EBITDA margins of 27%-29%, supporting its expectations for continued operating improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year guidance was maintained: Mirion reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.55 and revenue guidance of roughly $1.1 billion. The EPS range brackets the $0.53 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance is broadly in line with expectations. Mirion Q2 2026 earnings call summary

Mirion reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.55 and revenue guidance of roughly $1.1 billion. The EPS range brackets the $0.53 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance is broadly in line with expectations. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue missed forecasts: Q2 sales of $266.8 million fell short of the $269.3 million consensus estimate. While the shortfall was modest, it may have disappointed investors given the stock’s elevated valuation and recent weakness. Mirion misses Q2 sales expectations

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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