Citigroup Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $180.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 18.05% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of TFI International and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.27.

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TFI International Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of TFII traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.47. The company had a trading volume of 336,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,910. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $80.63 and a fifty-two week high of $167.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.70.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.26. TFI International had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.79%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 13.9% during the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 17,210 shares of the company's stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TFI International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TFI International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,057 shares of the company's stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company's stock.

More TFI International News

Here are the key news stories impacting TFI International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: TFI reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, up from $1.34 a year earlier and above the $1.59 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $2.29 billion versus expectations of $2.23 billion, while net income increased to $136.2 million from $98.2 million. TFI International Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

TFI reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share, up from $1.34 a year earlier and above the $1.59 analyst consensus. Revenue reached $2.29 billion versus expectations of $2.23 billion, while net income increased to $136.2 million from $98.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus Q3 guidance: Management forecast third-quarter EPS of $1.70 to $1.80, compared with the $1.60 analyst consensus. The outlook suggests continued earnings momentum and likely supported buying interest. TFI International Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

Management forecast third-quarter EPS of $1.70 to $1.80, compared with the $1.60 analyst consensus. The outlook suggests continued earnings momentum and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: JPMorgan increased its target from $164 to $175 and maintained an “overweight” rating. The higher target reflects greater confidence in TFI’s earnings outlook and provides a more optimistic valuation benchmark. Benzinga analyst update

JPMorgan increased its target from $164 to $175 and maintained an “overweight” rating. The higher target reflects greater confidence in TFI’s earnings outlook and provides a more optimistic valuation benchmark. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel raised its price target from $150 to $160 but retained a “hold” rating, signaling modest upside while maintaining a cautious stance. Benzinga analyst update

Stifel raised its price target from $150 to $160 but retained a “hold” rating, signaling modest upside while maintaining a cautious stance. Negative Sentiment: Mixed operating performance and valuation concerns: Initial commentary indicated that the truckload segment performed well, but less-than-truckload operations lagged. Separately, GuruFocus estimated TFI’s GF Value at $131.72, below the cited share price of $145.87, suggesting some investors may view the stock as expensive after its recent advance. TFI first look: truckload shines, LTL does not keep up

About TFI International

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Further Reading

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