Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target points to a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.94.

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Citigroup Trading Up 1.5%

C stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,866,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,893,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $132.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Citi reported EPS $3.06 and revenue $24.6B, well above expectations, driven by a trading revenue surge and strong investment‑banking fees — the core reason for the rally. Read More.

Q1 beat: Citi reported EPS $3.06 and revenue $24.6B, well above expectations, driven by a trading revenue surge and strong investment‑banking fees — the core reason for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys after the quarter, providing fresh buy-side validation and likely fueling outperformance. Read More.

Analyst support: Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys after the quarter, providing fresh buy-side validation and likely fueling outperformance. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Options flow: Unusually large call buying (about 132k calls, ~+74% vs. average) signals short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside. (Intraday options data)

Options flow: Unusually large call buying (about 132k calls, ~+74% vs. average) signals short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside. (Intraday options data) Neutral Sentiment: Strategic / business wins: Citi and IFC signed a ~1.6 billion rand (~$98M) local‑currency facility to expand financing in South Africa — a diversification/EM lending positive but small vs. Citi’s balance sheet. Read More.

Strategic / business wins: Citi and IFC signed a ~1.6 billion rand (~$98M) local‑currency facility to expand financing in South Africa — a diversification/EM lending positive but small vs. Citi’s balance sheet. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Private‑credit exposure & oversight risk: Citi disclosed roughly $22B of private‑credit exposure; at the same time the U.S. Treasury is ramping oversight and requesting firm data — the combination raises regulatory and transparency concerns that could weigh on multiples. Read More. — Read More.

Private‑credit exposure & oversight risk: Citi disclosed roughly $22B of private‑credit exposure; at the same time the U.S. Treasury is ramping oversight and requesting firm data — the combination raises regulatory and transparency concerns that could weigh on multiples. Read More. — Read More. Negative Sentiment: Lingering headwinds flagged: Some coverage noted higher expenses, credit costs and pressure on capital ratios despite the beat — these are watch‑items that could limit multiple expansion if they persist. Read More.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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