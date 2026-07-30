Citizens (CIA) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Citizens (NYSE:CIA - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $63.8530 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Citizens Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. Citizens has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIA

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

In other Citizens news, CEO Jon Stenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,906.68. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Citizens in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 3,686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,541 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company's stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc NYSE: CIA is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Citizens Bank of Northern Arkansas, the company provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across Northern and Central Arkansas.

Citizens offers a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside lending solutions such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate loans and consumer installment loans.

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