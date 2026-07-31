Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Community Bancorp

In related news, Director James D. Moll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $41,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,668.54. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $46,770 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,048 shares of the bank's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 858.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5,348.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the bank's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company's stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia Station, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Savings Bank, offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through a network of branch offices in Lorain and Medina counties and surrounding communities, providing personalized financial solutions with a focus on local relationships and customer service.

The bank's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio features residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and small-business financing.

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