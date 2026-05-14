Citizens Jmp Cuts Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Price Target to $55.00

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $62.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price points to a potential upside of 182.85% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.13.

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Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

AVTX stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 195,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.78. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avalo Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $111,886.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,596.29. This represents a 95.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Varki sold 75,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $1,514,020.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $73,297.78. The trade was a 95.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 138,078 shares of company stock worth $2,501,346 over the last 90 days. 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 39.5% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,300 shares of the company's stock worth $17,150,000 after acquiring an additional 382,300 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,051,054 shares of the company's stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 881,533 shares of the company's stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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