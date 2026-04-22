Citizens Jmp Cuts Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $24.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citizens Jmp from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.50% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSLX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.81.

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Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, VP Alan Waxman acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,090,000. This represents a 66.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 545,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,150 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $1,478,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 135,789 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,511,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,998,000 after buying an additional 108,708 shares during the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 174.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc NYSE: TSLX is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

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