Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock's current price.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded National Research from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Research

National Research Stock Performance

NRC traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 22,960 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,450. The firm has a market cap of $483.78 million, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.35. National Research has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. National Research had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 122.73%. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.90 million.

Institutional Trading of National Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Research by 374.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 237,147 shares of the company's stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 187,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,468 shares of the company's stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in National Research by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,329 shares of the company's stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company's stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp NASDAQ: NRC, also known as NRC Health, is a healthcare analytics and performance improvement company specializing in patient and employee experience measurement. The company's cloud-based platform enables healthcare providers to collect real-time feedback through patient satisfaction surveys, post-discharge outreach, and employee engagement tools. NRC Health integrates clinical, operational and financial data to deliver actionable insights that support quality improvement initiatives and value-based care programs.

Since its founding in the early 1990s and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, National Research has expanded beyond its regional roots to serve more than 1,600 hospitals and 12,000 care sites across the United States and Canada.

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