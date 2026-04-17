Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PBI. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

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Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.47 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company's revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 160,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $1,772,796.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 543,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,913.66. This trade represents a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brent D. Rosenthal bought 4,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,980. This trade represents a 80.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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