Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.22.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock traded down $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $27.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 833,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,054. The stock's 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $393.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.75 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business's revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 710,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $17,721,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $34,223,904.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,887,328 shares of company stock valued at $74,151,223 in the last ninety days. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company's stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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