Citizens Jmp Issues Positive Forecast for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $175.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock's previous close.

NBIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Freedom Capital cut Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.42.

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Nebius Group Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS traded up $15.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,533,527. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nebius Group has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $223.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.87 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 307,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,362,798.84. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,176.76. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,441 shares of company stock worth $17,672,342.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 34,371.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,309,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,756,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius reported Q1 revenue of $399 million, up 684% year over year, and EPS of -$0.23 versus expectations for -$0.77, signaling far stronger execution than Wall Street expected.

Nebius reported Q1 revenue of $399 million, up 684% year over year, and EPS of -$0.23 versus expectations for -$0.77, signaling far stronger execution than Wall Street expected. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA turned positive and management reaffirmed a very strong annual recurring revenue outlook, reinforcing the company’s hypergrowth AI cloud narrative.

Adjusted EBITDA turned positive and management reaffirmed a very strong annual recurring revenue outlook, reinforcing the company’s hypergrowth AI cloud narrative. Positive Sentiment: The company announced major expansion steps, including breaking ground on its first gigawatt-scale AI factory in Missouri and securing up to 1.2 GW of power and land for a new AI facility in Pennsylvania, which supports future capacity growth.

The company announced major expansion steps, including breaking ground on its first gigawatt-scale AI factory in Missouri and securing up to 1.2 GW of power and land for a new AI facility in Pennsylvania, which supports future capacity growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish after the report: DA Davidson raised its target to $250 and Citizens increased its target to $270, both citing accelerating AI demand and strong quarterly performance.

Analysts turned more bullish after the report: DA Davidson raised its target to $250 and Citizens increased its target to $270, both citing accelerating AI demand and strong quarterly performance. Positive Sentiment: Nebius also expanded its AI stack by welcoming Clarifai’s core team and licensing inference technology, which strengthens its Token Factory and full-stack AI inference strategy.

Nebius also expanded its AI stack by welcoming Clarifai’s core team and licensing inference technology, which strengthens its Token Factory and full-stack AI inference strategy. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s capital spending was high as it invested aggressively in GPUs and data center hardware, which supports growth but also shows continued heavy cash needs.

The company’s capital spending was high as it invested aggressively in GPUs and data center hardware, which supports growth but also shows continued heavy cash needs. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces noted the stock was pushing to fresh highs and breaking technical resistance, adding momentum to the move. Article Title

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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