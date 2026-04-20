Citizens Jmp Reaffirms "Market Outperform" Rating for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reissued by research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. Citizens Jmp's price objective points to a potential upside of 105.28% from the stock's current price.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.67.

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MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $506.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,184,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,637,000 after buying an additional 382,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,819,000 after buying an additional 219,190 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,498,000 after buying an additional 1,725,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,467,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 458,838 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

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