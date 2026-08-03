City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.56 and last traded at $146.5440, with a volume of 18751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.11.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCO. Weiss Ratings raised City from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Hovde Group raised their target price on City from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on City

City Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. City had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 32.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

Insider Activity at City

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $144,544.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,327,917. This trade represents a 9.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 4,485 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total transaction of $650,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,377,950.08. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 544 shares of company stock valued at $71,900 and have sold 10,020 shares valued at $1,339,923. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in City by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 246 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of City during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 113.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company's stock.

About City

City Holding Company NASDAQ: CHCO is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company's product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

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