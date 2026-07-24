Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIVB. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Civista Bancshares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

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Civista Bancshares Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.67. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.08 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Civista Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1,092.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,474,065 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,787 shares of the bank's stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 166,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,330 shares of the bank's stock valued at $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,583 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,500 shares of the bank's stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Civista Bancshares

Here are the key news stories impacting Civista Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter 2026 earnings came in ahead of expectations, with Civista Bancshares posting $0.69 per share versus the $0.67 consensus estimate. Article Title

Second-quarter 2026 earnings came in ahead of expectations, with Civista Bancshares posting versus the consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Net income rose to $14.3 million , up $3.3 million from the same quarter last year, signaling better profitability. Article Title

Net income rose to , up from the same quarter last year, signaling better profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a consistent quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share , reinforcing its income appeal for investors. Article Title

The company also declared a , reinforcing its income appeal for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter was $47.6 million, slightly below analyst expectations of $48.08 million, suggesting the earnings beat was driven more by profit strength than top-line growth. Article Title

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

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