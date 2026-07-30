Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Citigroup

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 25.31% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLVT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Clarivate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $2.90 to $2.60 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Clarivate from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.02.

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Clarivate Stock Performance

Clarivate stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,179,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,947. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $587.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business's revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,528,410 shares of the company's stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 525,452 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,118,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 4,345,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,647,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 540,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Clarivate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 9,029,414 shares of the company's stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 326,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company's stock.

Clarivate News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Clarivate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Clarivate reported second-quarter EPS of $0.19, above the $0.17-$0.18 analyst consensus and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Clarivate Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Clarivate reported second-quarter EPS of $0.19, above the $0.17-$0.18 analyst consensus and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 financial outlook and said its Value Creation Plan is advancing strategic priorities, improving the company’s financial profile and supporting a sharper focus following the planned Life Sciences & Healthcare divestiture. Clarivate Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

and said its Value Creation Plan is advancing strategic priorities, improving the company’s financial profile and supporting a sharper focus following the planned Life Sciences & Healthcare divestiture. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating and sees substantial potential upside, although it reduced its price target from $6 to $5. Clarivate Price Target Update

and sees substantial potential upside, although it reduced its price target from $6 to $5. Neutral Sentiment: Clarivate appointed Michael Easton as executive vice president and CFO, effective August 8. Easton, a longtime company executive with more than 25 years of financial and operational experience, will replace Jonathan Collins, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. Clarivate Appoints Michael Easton as Chief Financial Officer

Easton, a longtime company executive with more than 25 years of financial and operational experience, will replace Jonathan Collins, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was weaker than expected and declined year over year. Quarterly revenue of $587.3 million missed the approximately $589.7 million consensus estimate and fell 5.5% from the prior-year period. Clarivate also reported a negative net margin, underscoring ongoing concerns about growth and profitability. Clarivate Q2 Earnings and Revenues

Quarterly revenue of $587.3 million missed the approximately $589.7 million consensus estimate and fell 5.5% from the prior-year period. Clarivate also reported a negative net margin, underscoring ongoing concerns about growth and profitability. Negative Sentiment: The lower Stifel price target signals reduced near-term expectations despite the continued Buy rating, adding pressure to the investment case.

About Clarivate

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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