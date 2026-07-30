Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Clarivate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

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Clarivate Price Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.The business had revenue of $587.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $589.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1,670.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 558,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 527,414 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,015,829 shares of the company's stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company's stock.

Key Clarivate News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clarivate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clarivate reported adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share , ahead of analyst estimates of approximately $0.17-$0.18 and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Clarivate PLC Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Clarivate reported adjusted earnings of , ahead of analyst estimates of approximately $0.17-$0.18 and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 financial outlook and said its Value Creation Plan is improving execution, sharpening the company’s strategic focus and supporting efforts to accelerate organic growth. Clarivate is also advancing the previously announced divestiture of its Life Sciences & Healthcare segment to improve its financial profile. Clarivate Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management and said its Value Creation Plan is improving execution, sharpening the company’s strategic focus and supporting efforts to accelerate organic growth. Clarivate is also advancing the previously announced divestiture of its Life Sciences & Healthcare segment to improve its financial profile. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call highlighted strategic shifts and expanded use of artificial intelligence, which could support product innovation and longer-term competitiveness if these initiatives translate into stronger growth. Clarivate Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The earnings call highlighted strategic shifts and expanded use of artificial intelligence, which could support product innovation and longer-term competitiveness if these initiatives translate into stronger growth. Neutral Sentiment: Clarivate appointed longtime company executive Michael Easton as executive vice president and CFO, effective August 8. He succeeds Jonathan Collins, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. Easton brings more than 25 years of financial and operational experience, providing continuity but adding a management transition. Clarivate Appoints Michael Easton as Chief Financial Officer

Clarivate appointed longtime company executive as executive vice president and CFO, effective August 8. He succeeds Jonathan Collins, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. Easton brings more than 25 years of financial and operational experience, providing continuity but adding a management transition. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $587.3 million fell 5.5% year over year and was slightly below the roughly $589.7 million consensus estimate. Clarivate also continues to report a negative net margin, underscoring pressure on profitability despite the adjusted EPS beat. Clarivate Quarterly Earnings Report

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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