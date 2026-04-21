Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.2167.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clarivate from $4.25 to $2.80 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clarivate from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $4.00 to $2.40 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Clarivate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Clarivate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,266,152 shares of the company's stock worth $84,389,000 after acquiring an additional 567,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clarivate by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,768,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,373,000 after purchasing an additional 696,903 shares in the last quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,232,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 6,767,667 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,973,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,200,000 after buying an additional 1,706,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Clarivate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 9,029,414 shares of the company's stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 326,369 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Price Performance

CLVT stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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