Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clarkson (LON:CKN - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,950 to GBX 5,300 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock's current price.

CKN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Clarkson to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,650 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 5,250 to GBX 5,925 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarkson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 5,031.25.

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Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 5,140 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,582.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,530.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.70. Clarkson has a 1 year low of GBX 3,365 and a 1 year high of GBX 5,485.

Clarkson (LON:CKN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 147.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Clarkson had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.41%. Research analysts forecast that Clarkson will post 283.011583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarkson

In other Clarkson news, insider Constantin Cotzias bought 1,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,412 per share, with a total value of £49,723.24. Also, insider Jeff Woyda sold 60,000 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,778, for a total value of £2,866,800. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.

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