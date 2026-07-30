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Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Claros Mortgage Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Claros Mortgage Trust missed quarterly expectations: The company reported a loss of $0.63 per share versus the $0.25 consensus loss estimate, while revenue of $30.0 million fell short of the $33.55 million forecast.
  • Shares declined to $1.79 following the results, near the company’s 12-month low of $1.76. Claros reported a negative 19.34% return on equity and a negative 267.14% net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment remains strongly negative, with a consensus “Strong Sell” rating and a $2.50 price target; institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 89.53% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.38), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 267.14%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

CMTG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. 1,898,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,610. The company has a market capitalization of $251.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMTG shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMTG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,938 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company's stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust is a specialty finance company structured as a real estate investment trust that acquires and manages a portfolio of newly originated, conventional residential mortgage loans guaranteed or insured by U.S. government‐sponsored enterprises. The company concentrates on Agency collateral, including loans backed by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, aiming to generate current income while preserving capital through high‐quality, credit‐enhanced assets.

Under an external management agreement with Claros Mortgage Capital Advisors LLC, the firm leverages a seasoned team to source, underwrite and service mortgage assets.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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