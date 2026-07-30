Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $111.2680 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 22.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $415.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.82. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Andrew J. Littlefair sold 165,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,914,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,735.65. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 458.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 407,394 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 334,437 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 365,564 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,339 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 126,655 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CLNE. UBS Group cut Clean Energy Fuels from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $2.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., founded in 1997 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, is a leading provider of natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for the transportation sector. The company operates a network of more than 500 fueling stations across the United States and Canada, supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and RNG derived from organic waste streams. Clean Energy serves a diverse customer base that includes commercial trucking fleets, public transit agencies, refuse haulers and municipal vehicle operators.

In addition to fuel supply, Clean Energy offers turnkey station design, construction and ongoing maintenance services, as well as fueling hardware and project management.

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