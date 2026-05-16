Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.0833.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Clean Harbors from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Clean Harbors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,877 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,961. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total value of $998,527.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,542,049.51. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,286 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 430 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CLH stock opened at $303.02 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $316.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.48 and a 200-day moving average of $263.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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